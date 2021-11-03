CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) races through the Titans defense at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bills 084

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are big 14.5-point underdogs on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (5-2). An over/under of 48.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

  • Buffalo has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • This year, the Bills rack up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29.0).
  • Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.
  • The Bills collect 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per contest.
  • In games that Buffalo totals over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
Jaguars stats and trends

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Jaguars average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills allow.
  • Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 15.6 points.
  • The Jaguars average 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills allow.
  • In games that Jacksonville amasses more than 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in four home games this season.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • In away games, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
  • Buffalo has hit the over twice in four away games this season.
  • This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

