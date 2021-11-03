Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) are big 14.5-point underdogs on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (5-2). An over/under of 48.5 is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Bills vs. JaguarsView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Jacksonville's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Bills have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year, the Bills rack up 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29.0).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.
- The Bills collect 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per contest.
- In games that Buffalo totals over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Jaguars.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Jaguars average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills allow.
- Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 15.6 points.
- The Jaguars average 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills allow.
- In games that Jacksonville amasses more than 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
- Jacksonville has gone over the total once in four home games this season.
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
- In away games, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
- Buffalo has hit the over twice in four away games this season.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0