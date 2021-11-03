CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up for a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they aim to extend their six-game winning streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The game's point total is set at 49.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • Dallas is 7-0-0 against the spread this year.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
  • When Dallas records more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per contest (325.8).
  • When Dallas churns out over 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Broncos stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Denver is 4-4-0 this season.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • This season the Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
  • When Denver scores more than 23.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Broncos collect 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys allow.
  • Denver is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 366.4 yards.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • Dallas has covered the spread every time, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.
  • Dallas has hit the over in all three home games this season.
  • The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • In away games, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • This season, in four away games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 41.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

