Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they aim to extend their six-game winning streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The game's point total is set at 49.5.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Denver's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas is 7-0-0 against the spread this year.
- Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- This year, the Cowboys put up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
- When Dallas records more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per contest (325.8).
- When Dallas churns out over 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Broncos stats and trends
- Against the spread, Denver is 4-4-0 this season.
- Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
- When Denver scores more than 23.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Broncos collect 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys allow.
- Denver is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 366.4 yards.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
Home and road insights
- Dallas has covered the spread every time, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.
- Dallas has hit the over in all three home games this season.
- The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- In away games, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- This season, in four away games, Denver has gone over the total once.
- This season, Broncos away games average 41.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
