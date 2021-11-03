Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up for a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they aim to extend their six-game winning streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The game's point total is set at 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 40.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 7-0-0 against the spread this year.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).

When Dallas records more than 17.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos allow per contest (325.8).

When Dallas churns out over 325.8 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 4-4-0 this season.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Broncos average 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).

When Denver scores more than 23.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Broncos collect 338.3 yards per game, 28.1 fewer yards than the 366.4 the Cowboys allow.

Denver is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 366.4 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

Dallas has covered the spread every time, and is 3-0 overall, at home this season.

Dallas has hit the over in all three home games this season.

The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

In away games, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

This season, in four away games, Denver has gone over the total once.

This season, Broncos away games average 41.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.