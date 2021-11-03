Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Oct 31

AFC North rivals meet when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 2.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 47 points.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 47 points four of eight times.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 45.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Bengals rack up 5.0 more points per game (27.5) than the Browns surrender (22.5).

When Cincinnati scores more than 22.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals average 58.2 more yards per game (363.1) than the Browns allow per matchup (304.9).

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 304.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Browns have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Browns put up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals surrender.

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.3 points.

The Browns average 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals give up (361.3).

In games that Cleveland picks up over 361.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Browns have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

Cincinnati has gone over the total once in three home games this season.

Bengals home games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

On the road, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

In three away games this season, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (47).

