Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldlHQ_0ckndUOr00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-7), who have lost seven straight games, are 6.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans (1-7), losers of seven straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is 46 for the outing.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Houston's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.
  • Sunday's over/under is 13.8 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.2 more than the 46 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 46.1, 0.1 points above Sunday's total of 46.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Miami is 3-5-0 this year.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Dolphins put up 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).
  • The Dolphins average 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans allow per outing (401.4).
  • Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up more than 401.4 yards.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).
Texans stats and trends

  • Houston has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Texans have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Texans score 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (29.1).
  • The Texans rack up 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up (406.9).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.
  • Miami has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.
  • Dolphins home games this season average 45.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
  • Houston is 0-4 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in four away games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).

