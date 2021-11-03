Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-7), who have lost seven straight games, are 6.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans (1-7), losers of seven straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is 46 for the outing.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Houston's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.

Sunday's over/under is 13.8 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.2 more than the 46 total in this contest.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 46.1, 0.1 points above Sunday's total of 46.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-5-0 this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Dolphins put up 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).

The Dolphins average 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans allow per outing (401.4).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up more than 401.4 yards.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Texans have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this year.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Texans score 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (29.1).

The Texans rack up 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up (406.9).

The Texans have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.

Miami has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.

Dolphins home games this season average 45.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

Houston is 0-4 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.

This year, in four away games, Houston has gone over the total once.

Texans away games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (46).

