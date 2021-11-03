New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
Oddsmakers give the New Orleans Saints (5-2) a decent chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 6 points in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. This matchup has an over/under of 41.5 points.
Over/under insights
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Atlanta's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.
- Sunday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.2 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Saints score just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons give up (27.9).
- When New Orleans puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Saints rack up 305.9 yards per game, 52.4 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Falcons allow per matchup.
- In games that New Orleans picks up over 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Saints have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have six takeaways.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year the Falcons average just 2.8 more points per game (21.1) than the Saints surrender (18.3).
- When Atlanta scores more than 18.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints allow (344.3).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.
- This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, as 6-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).
- New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this season.
- The average point total in Saints home games this season is 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
- Atlanta has hit the over twice in three away games this season.
- Falcons away games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
