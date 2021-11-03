CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wRoc_0ckndTW800

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes there ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the New Orleans Saints (5-2) a decent chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 6 points in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. This matchup has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of Atlanta's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • Sunday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

  • New Orleans has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Saints score just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons give up (27.9).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 305.9 yards per game, 52.4 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Falcons allow per matchup.
  • In games that New Orleans picks up over 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Saints have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have six takeaways.
Falcons stats and trends

  • Atlanta has covered the spread two times this season.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year the Falcons average just 2.8 more points per game (21.1) than the Saints surrender (18.3).
  • When Atlanta scores more than 18.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Falcons collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints allow (344.3).
  • Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.
  • This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • At home, as 6-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).
  • New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this season.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
  • Atlanta has hit the over twice in three away games this season.
  • Falcons away games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

