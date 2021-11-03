New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes there ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the New Orleans Saints (5-2) a decent chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 6 points in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. This matchup has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Atlanta's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

Sunday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.2 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Saints score just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons give up (27.9).

When New Orleans puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Saints rack up 305.9 yards per game, 52.4 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Falcons allow per matchup.

In games that New Orleans picks up over 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Saints have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have six takeaways.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year the Falcons average just 2.8 more points per game (21.1) than the Saints surrender (18.3).

When Atlanta scores more than 18.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints allow (344.3).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.

This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, as 6-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).

New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this season.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.

Atlanta has hit the over twice in three away games this season.

Falcons away games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

