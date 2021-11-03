The Real Reason You Shouldn't Drink Coffee When You're Sick

Even for home bakers that know their way around a recipe, pie can be a bit of a challenge. First of all, you need to be hypervigilant that your butter is as ice cold as possible when you're forming that dough, in order to get that flaky texture you're looking for. Then, you need to get that chilled dough into the pie tin without ripping it. Finally, you have to either blind bake or fill your crust, and cross your fingers that it gets perfectly browned rather than falling on either end of the spectrum and becoming either soggy or burnt.

