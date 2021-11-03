CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason You Shouldn't Drink Coffee When You're Sick

By Robin Rothstein
 4 days ago
Coffee is a diuretic, so it's not helpful when you're experiencing gastrointestinal issues. Water, diluted fruit juices, and sports drinks are better...

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

