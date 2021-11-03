CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams Elected Mayor of New York City

By Cynthia Littleton
 4 days ago
Eric Adams has been elected mayor of New York City. The former New York City Police Department captain is the second Black mayor in the history of the nation’s largest city.

Adams, 61, who at present is Brooklyn borough president, prevailed out of a crowded field in the race to succeed Bill de Blasio , who had a rocky two terms as mayor, with his final years upended by social unrest and having the city become the first major COVID-19 hot zone in the U.S.

Adams emerged as a moderate option in a field of liberal contenders that included former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, attorney Maya Wiley and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Adams was the largest vote-getter in the August mayoral primary, which signaled that he would have a smooth path to victory this month.

“Tonight we are going to make the turn and take our city in a new direction,” Adams said Tuesday night during his victory speech. “I want to believe again.”

Adams will be sworn in on Jan. 1.

David Dinkins broke ground as New York’s first Black mayor, serving from 1990 to 1993. Adams will be the 110th person to hold the office.

Given the scope of challenges that the city faces in rebounding from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams put the focus on public safety and has not said much about his view of media and entertainment-related policies at City Hall. Under de Blasio, New York has been aggressive in continuing to court TV and film production and to make the city an easy place for Hollywood to work.

Adams spent 22 years with the NYPD, developing a reputation as an advocate for criminal and social justice reforms. He left the force in 2006 and ran successfully for New York state Senate as a Democrat. He served in Albany for six years before leaving for the Brooklyn borough post.

