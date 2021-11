The Detroit Red Wings travel to Montreal to play the Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. Game time for the Canadian nationally televised game is 7:00 PM ET. The Red Wings will be playing in Canada for this first time this year. The Red Wings top scorer, Tyler Bertuzzi, is still not vaccinated and will not accompany the team to Montreal. He will, however, join the team on Sunday in Chicago, for the second game of their first road trip of the season.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO