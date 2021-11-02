A charming story underbaked in ‘Waitress’ at Capitol One Hall

A combative NYC mayoral election in 1929, with allegations of voter fraud, money laundering, and pay-offs, scandalous affairs and mob connections, provides the inspiration for the all-new fully immersive participatory theatrical experience Tammany Hall, co-created and directed by Darren Lee Cole and Alexander Wright, with Megan Drury, at Off-Broadway’s SoHo Playhouse. Staged throughout the same historic building that housed the former Huron Club – one of the private spaces and infamous speakeasies in Manhattan’s First Ward where the eponymous political machine of the Democratic party met – the site-specific production not only offers a compelling look at a crucial period of the past, but also an implicit socio-political warning for our present divisive and turbulent times.
