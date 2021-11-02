A charming story underbaked in ‘Waitress’ at Capitol One Hall

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are soon to be defying gravity. Grande and Erivo will portray Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical helmed by “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu. He has been attached to the project since February, and casting rumors for the film’s two main roles have been swirling for months. The stars announced their castings in respective Instagram posts on Thursday evening. “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Grande wrote in a message to Erivo, sent with a pink and...

