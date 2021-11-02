CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A charming story underbaked in ‘Waitress’ at Capitol One Hall

By Nicole Hertvik
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSex and romance appear in the unlikeliest of places for the waitresses in Waitress the musical. Jenna finds romance with her doctor, Becky is doing it with her boss, and cute little Dawn swoons over a guy who likes to dress up for Paul Revere reenactments. In one comical...

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Country singer Jennifer Nettles joins ‘Waitress’ on Broadway

She’s a Grammy Award winner and one half of the country music duo Sugarland.  Now, she’s putting on an apron and singing her heart out on Broadway. Singer Jennifer Nettles spoke with PIX11 News to discuss taking on the Broadway stage for “Waitress” and what she looks forward to. Catch Nettles in “Waitress” through Nov. […]
CELEBRITIES
broadwaynews.com

Ciara Renée will play Jenna in ‘Waitress’ on Broadway

Ciara Renée will take over the lead role of Jenna in “Waitress,” the musical announced Tuesday. Renée, who previously starred as Elsa in “Frozen” and the Off-Broadway show “The Wrong Man,” will begin in the role on Nov. 25. Jennifer Nettles, the current Jenna, will play her final performance on Nov. 24.
ENTERTAINMENT
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Megan Hilty sparkles in the ‘Diamond Series’ at NYC’s Feinstein’s/54 Below

Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its premiere selection of cabaret concerts in the elite Diamond Series this week with Tony-nominated stage and screen star Megan Hilty, making her debut at the popular nightclub after the pandemic-time postponement of her originally scheduled date. And it’s well worth the wait!. Known to fans everywhere...
PERFORMING ARTS
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

YAA to put on ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Kicking off their 10th season with a return to live theater, Young Artists of America (YAA) will perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on November 7, 2021, at 4:00 pm at The Clarice Performing Arts Center in College Park, MD. The production is their first live theatrical presentation featuring their combined ensembles since the pandemic hit. For the past 18 months, YAA produced digital productions and hosted outdoor screenings.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne Shelly
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Darren Criss
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

The Broadway debut of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s ‘Lackawanna Blues’ offers a heartfelt tribute in a tour-de-force performance

Now in its Broadway debut with MTC at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, Lackawanna Blues, masterfully written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, offers a supremely moving autobiographical tribute to the kind-hearted, strong, and generous woman who raised him in a tour-de-force performance that would make his “Nanny” proud.
THEATER & DANCE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore native stars in 'Waitress' playing at Hippodrome this weekend

A Baltimore native is returning home and taking center stage this weekend in the Hippodrome's latest production of the musical "Waitress." David Socolar attended the Friends School of Baltimore, graduating in 2012. Fast forward to today, he is now playing the lead role of Dr. Jim Pomatter in the hit...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waitress Musical at the Hippodrome

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An original American musical based on a beloved movie of the same name, "Waitress" is coming to the Hippodrome Theatre this weekend. David Socolar, a Baltimore native who's playing a lead role in this weekend's production joined the morning newscast to talk about the play, his role and what it's like being back home.
BALTIMORE, MD
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

The new musical adventure of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row is sweeter than honey

Much to the delight of young (and young-at-heart) audiences, Stage 3 at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row has been transformed into the Hundred Acre Wood and that lovable bear Winnie the Pooh has arrived with his friends Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, and Tigger, too, for an irresistible new musical adventure created by playwright and director Jonathan Rockefeller and presented by Rockefeller Productions in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waitress#Musical Theater#Broadway Musical#Friendship#Steroids#Capital One Hall
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Opening night at GALA Hispanic Theatre’s Fuego Flamenco Festival

GALA Hispanic Theatre’s groundbreaking new season was topped off November 5, 2021, by a full-house opening of Salvador performed by Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company as part one of the two-weekend Fuego Flamenco Festival. The company’s namesake and mentor Edwin and the talented protégé Ricardo “El Nino” Osario Ruiz in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Laura Osnes Out As Bonnie In London ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Concert Event

Laura Osnes, who received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Bonnie Parker in the 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie & Clyde, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s nearly sold-out upcoming Bonnie & Clyde In Concert event that was intended to reteam Osnes with her original Clyde, actor Jeremy Jordan. Producer Fourth Wall Live announced the new casting in a statement today but didn’t disclose the reason for the replacement, noting only that “The previously announced Laura Osnes is no longer performing in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert.” Osnes made news several months ago when she...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

‘Wicked’ Movie Have Two News Cast Member Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Ariana Grande performs on stage during her "Sweetener World Tour" at The O2 Arena on August 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG) (CNN) — Pop star Ariana Grande and British actress Cynthia Erivo are set to star in Universal’s...
MOVIES
CBS Chicago

‘Beautiful – The Carole King Musical’ Brings Ryan Farnsworth Back To Chicago With The Show He Helped Kick Off In 2015

CHICAGO (CBS) –A familiar face returns to Chicago theatre audiences this weekend. Ryan Farnsworth was in the cast of “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” back in December of 2015 when the popular musical had its North American tour launch in Chicago. It’s the story of singer-songwriter Carole King and her journey to stardom. Matt Loehr, James D. Gish, Sara Sheperd, Ryan Farnsworth and Sara King. (Credit: Joan Marcus) Farnsworth is back with the show, on stage now through Sunday at the CIBC Theatre and he plays songwriter Barry Mann. CBS 2 asked Farnsworth, what’s special this time around? “It’s the same in that there...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Movies
CBS New York

‘Book Of Mormon’ Returns To Broadway With Free Performance For Fans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The popular Broadway show “The Book of Mormon” is opening its doors again. Creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Robert Lopez and Casey Nicholaw helped usher in Broadway’s return Thursday night at a special free performance for fans. Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Robert Lopez, and Casey Nicholaw welcome audiences back to Broadway for a special fan performance. pic.twitter.com/Q8RGKHFPKQ — THE BOOK OF MORMON (@BookofMormon) November 5, 2021 The show reopens to the public Friday night. “The Book of Mormon” won nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical.
PERFORMING ARTS
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Relive a critical time in NYC history with ‘Tammany Hall’ at Off-Broadway’s SoHo Playhouse

A combative NYC mayoral election in 1929, with allegations of voter fraud, money laundering, and pay-offs, scandalous affairs and mob connections, provides the inspiration for the all-new fully immersive participatory theatrical experience Tammany Hall, co-created and directed by Darren Lee Cole and Alexander Wright, with Megan Drury, at Off-Broadway’s SoHo Playhouse. Staged throughout the same historic building that housed the former Huron Club – one of the private spaces and infamous speakeasies in Manhattan’s First Ward where the eponymous political machine of the Democratic party met – the site-specific production not only offers a compelling look at a crucial period of the past, but also an implicit socio-political warning for our present divisive and turbulent times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Star in ‘Wicked’ Musical for Universal

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are soon to be defying gravity. Grande and Erivo will portray Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical helmed by “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu. He has been attached to the project since February, and casting rumors for the film’s two main roles have been swirling for months. The stars announced their castings in respective Instagram posts on Thursday evening. “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Grande wrote in a message to Erivo, sent with a pink and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy