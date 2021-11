The PGA Tour took a big step toward banning green-reading books on Monday when it sent a memo to players and caddies outlining specifics of a proposed new rule. According to the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Golf Digest, the new tournament regulation, which is currently being worked on by the USGA and R&A, will be presented to the PGA Tour advisory board on Nov. 8, if approved, and will go into effect on Jan. 1.

