CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Hypergeometric equation

By John
johndcook.com
 9 days ago

I’ve asserted numerous times here that hypergeometric functions come up very often in applied math, but I haven’t said why. This post will give one reason why. One way to classify functions is in terms of the differential equations they satisfy. Elementary functions satisfy simple differential equations. For example, the exponential...

www.johndcook.com

Comments / 0

Related
johndcook.com

Gamma distribution tail probability approximation

This post will approximate of the tail probability of a gamma random variable using the heuristic given in the previous post. Start with the integral defining Γ(a). Divide the integrand by Γ(a) so that it integrates to 1. This makes the integrand into a probability density, and the resulting probability distribution is called the gamma distribution with shape a. To evaluate the probability of this distribution’s tail, we need to integrate.
MATHEMATICS
johndcook.com

A more powerful alternating series theorem

In application you often truncate an infinite series to give a practical approximation. Ideally you’d like to know how accurate the approximation is. It would be even better to know the sign of the error of the approximation. Alternating series let you do this. But some forms of the alternating...
MATHEMATICS
johndcook.com

Three error function series

A common technique for numerically evaluating functions is to use a power series for small arguments and an asymptotic series for large arguments. This might be refined by using a third approach, such as rational approximation, in the middle. The error function erf(x) has alternating series on both ends: its...
MATHEMATICS
johndcook.com

Rising and falling powers

I’ve mentioned rising powers several times recently. They come up in practice fairly often. Sometimes you see falling powers as well, and there’s a simple symmetry between the two. There are multiple ways to denote rising powers, and lately I’ve used the Pochhammer notation (x)k because it’s easy to type...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypergeometric#Ode
johndcook.com

Another pentagonal number theorem

Pj = j(3j – 1) / 2. where j can be any integer, e.g. j can be negative. Let De(n) is the number of distinct partitions of n of even length and Do(n) is the number distinct partitions of odd length. (See this post if any of these terms are unfamiliar.)
MATHEMATICS
johndcook.com

Odd parts and distinct parts

The previous post looked at a result of Euler regarding even and odd distinct partitions. This post will illustrate a related theorem by Euler. A partition of a positive integer n is a way of writing n as the sum of positive integers, without distinguishing the order of the terms, only the multi-set of summands.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Time-ordering in Heisenberg's equation of motion as related to spontaneous radiation

Despite many years of research into Raman phenomena, the problem of how to include both spontaneous and stimulated Raman scattering into a unified set of partial differential equations persists. The issue is solved by formulating the quantum dynamics in the Heisenberg picture with a rigorous accounting for both time- and normal-ordering of the operators. It is shown how this can be done in a simple, straightforward way. Firstly, the technique is applied to a two-level Raman system, and comparison of analytical and numerical results verifies the approach. A connection to a fully time-dependent Langevin operator method is made for the spontaneous initiation of stimulated Raman scattering. Secondly, the technique is demonstrated for the much-studied two-level atom both in vacuum and in a lossy dielectric medium. It is shown to be fully consistent with accepted theories: using the rotating wave approximation, the Einstein A coefficient for the rate of spontaneous emission from a two-level atom can be derived in a manner parallel to the Weisskopf"“Wigner approximation. The Lamb frequency shift is also calculated. It is shown throughout that field operators corresponding to spontaneous radiative terms do not commute with atomic/molecular operators. The approach may prove useful in many areas, including modeling the propagation of next-generation high-energy, high-intensity ultrafast laser pulses as well as spontaneous radiative processes in lossy media.
PHYSICS
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
d1softballnews.com

Was Mars inhabited? Ingenuity is about to reveal it to us

Ingenuity’s new target, the river delta present at the Jezero crater, could be crucial in the mission to Mars. After a short period of stop linked to the intense solar activity that slowed down the objectives, Ingenuity returns to talk about itself. A new meeting is now expected.vous than rejoining the helicopter to the rover Perseverance thanks to a series of flights, estimated between four and seven, which will bring the aircraft back to Wright Brothers Field, the landing area of ​​the mission.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

SOLAR STORM COMING BETWEEN TODAY AND TOMORROW

An intense geomagnetic storm could hit Earth between today and tomorrow. The Halloween storm, as it was renamed for the temporal coincidence with the scariest night of the year, could produce polar auroras visible to the naked eye even at 50 degrees of latitude. This means that in Europe they...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
Popular Science

The fastest human-made object vaporizes space dust on contact

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is crashing through a hailstorm of dust as it hurtles towards the sun at awe-inspiring speed. The probe’s team members found that high-speed impacts with dust particles are not only more common than expected, they’re making tiny plumes of superhot plasma on the surface of the craft, according to an announcement for a new study.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy