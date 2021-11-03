Hypergeometric equation

Despite many years of research into Raman phenomena, the problem of how to include both spontaneous and stimulated Raman scattering into a unified set of partial differential equations persists. The issue is solved by formulating the quantum dynamics in the Heisenberg picture with a rigorous accounting for both time- and normal-ordering of the operators. It is shown how this can be done in a simple, straightforward way. Firstly, the technique is applied to a two-level Raman system, and comparison of analytical and numerical results verifies the approach. A connection to a fully time-dependent Langevin operator method is made for the spontaneous initiation of stimulated Raman scattering. Secondly, the technique is demonstrated for the much-studied two-level atom both in vacuum and in a lossy dielectric medium. It is shown to be fully consistent with accepted theories: using the rotating wave approximation, the Einstein A coefficient for the rate of spontaneous emission from a two-level atom can be derived in a manner parallel to the Weisskopf"“Wigner approximation. The Lamb frequency shift is also calculated. It is shown throughout that field operators corresponding to spontaneous radiative terms do not commute with atomic/molecular operators. The approach may prove useful in many areas, including modeling the propagation of next-generation high-energy, high-intensity ultrafast laser pulses as well as spontaneous radiative processes in lossy media.

PHYSICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO