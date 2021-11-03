CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Setting Records, But Heat Outlasts Mavs

By Bri Amaranthus
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago

Luka Doncic surpassed Jason Kidd to become the 14th all-time leading scorer in the Mavs’ history.

15 hours ago

A sports website holds a contest based on how much Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will score against the Miami Heat.

22 hours ago

Unfortunately for the Mavs, the Heat also have sharpshooters from beyond the arc in Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Off the bench, Herro finished with 25 points while Lowry went an impressive 6-of-9 from three, adding 22 points.

Fresh off winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler showed no signs of slowing down. Butler totaled 22 points with three steals, outlasting Doncic and moving the Mavs to 3-1 at home on the season. ... all, oddly, amid some in the AAC crowd chanting, "Let's go Heat!''

Next, the back end of the Mavs' second back-to-back of the season. Dallas hits the road to play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Last week, the Mavs managed to get by with a 104-99 victory over the Spurs as Reggie Bullock started in Porzingis place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bf6bv_0cknc1so00

