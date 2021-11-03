CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney's Attorney Backs Conservatorship End

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - In new court papers, Britney Spears' attorney formally backed a proposal to end the 13-year conservatorship controlling the singer's life and business affairs, while also suggesting the singer's father is supporting the move to avoid answering questions about his work as conservator of his daughter's estate.

A hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 12, when Judge Brenda Penny is expected to consider a petition for terminating the conservatorship. That petition was filed -- in a surprise move -- by Spears' father, Jamie, in September.

That same month, Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of his daughter's estate, with the singer's lawyer alleging an array of malfeasance, including allegations that he arranged to have listening devices secretly installed in Britney Spears' bedroom.

In court papers filed late last week, Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart wrote that all interested parties consent to ending the conservatorship, including Jamie Spears. In the documents, Rosengart quotes an Oct. 22 email from Jamie Spears' attorney saying the conservatorship ``can be terminated immediately.''

Rosengart then adds it is ``of no moment, presently, whether Mr. Spears' reversal was motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August.''

Attached to the document were copies of earlier filings outlining deposition questions for Jamie Spears and demands for information and other documents. Among the demands are for Jamie Spears to produce all documents and communications regarding ``any recording or listening device in the home or bedroom of Britney Jean Spears,'' including all information ``relating to the decision to place any such recording or listening device and the records of any such recordings.''

Rosengart also demanded any documents regarding ``the electronic surveillance, monitoring, cloning or recording of the activity of Britney Jean Spears' personal telephone, including but not limited to the surveillance, monitoring, cloning, icloud mirroring or recording of calls, e-mails, text messages, internet browser use or history and social media use or direct messages on social media.''

Jamie Spears had been overseeing his daughter's estate since the conservatorship began 13 years ago, and the singer repeatedly demanded his removal from the role. During an emotional court appearance earlier this year, the singer accused her father and others involved in the conservatorship of abusive and restrictive behavior that included limiting her movements, forcing her into unwanted therapy sessions and giving her unneeded medications.

Jamie Spears' attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the singer's father, including allegations that listening devices were planted in the singer's home.

When Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of the singer's estate in September, accountant John Zabel was appointed to temporarily fill the role. Jodi Montgomery is still serving as temporary conservator of Britney Spears' person.

