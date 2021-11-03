Gingrich: McAuliffe ran for governor on a national strategy

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday endorsed Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor, calling it a "historic opportunity" the state. "This historic American state can finally get a leader who will lower its record-high taxes, who is small-business oriented, who will create jobs, and who stands with police!" Gingrich said in a statement. "That’s why I am proud to wholeheartedly support Lee in his mission to Save New York once and for all. This patriot, veteran, proven leader, family man, and lifelong New Yorker has been working tirelessly to WIN next year, traveling all across the state to every single county over and over again.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO