Gingrich: McAuliffe ran for governor on a national strategy

By The Journal Editorial Report
 4 days ago

Trump-Russia dossier source arrested for lying

Obama stumps for McAuliffe in tight governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race. Obama accused Youngkin of portraying himself as a friendly everyman while encouraging what...
McAuliffe Spent $100K On Fake News Ads During Governor’s Race

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe spent over $100,000 on fake news advertising during his campaign, Fox News reported Wednesday. McAuliffe’s campaign purportedly used a Facebook page with a name similar to a local news outlet to link to third-party websites which promote Democratic candidates but give the appearance of being legitimate news websites, according to Fox.
McAuliffe and Youngkin Statistically Tied in Race for Virginia Governor

Just a few days before Election Day, the race for Virginia governor is a statistical tie. Former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds a 1-percentage point lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin (47%-46%) with 6% undecided, according to The Roanoke College Poll.[1] The downticket races are also within the margin of error, with Del. Hala Ayala (D) ahead of former Del. Winsome Sears (R) 46%-44% for lieutenant governor and Attorney General Mark Herring (D) leading Del. Jason Miyares (R) 46%-45% in the race for attorney general.
Youngkin vs. McAuliffe: Two opposing strategies

Virginia was supposed to be a solid blue state. Joe Biden carried it by 10 points. Since 2013, Democrats have won 13 straight statewide elections. Terry McAuliffe is a former governor who started this race with a massive name recognition advantage and presumably a substantial advantage in knowledge about state government.
McAuliffe concedes: 'Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin'

(WSET) — After a long night at the polls, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, has conceded. Republican Glenn Youngkin is now officially the governor-elect of Virginia. "While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich endorses Lee Zeldin for New York governor

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday endorsed Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor, calling it a "historic opportunity" the state. "This historic American state can finally get a leader who will lower its record-high taxes, who is small-business oriented, who will create jobs, and who stands with police!" Gingrich said in a statement. "That’s why I am proud to wholeheartedly support Lee in his mission to Save New York once and for all. This patriot, veteran, proven leader, family man, and lifelong New Yorker has been working tirelessly to WIN next year, traveling all across the state to every single county over and over again.”
Dems present a 'fake' infrastructure bill: Banks

Dan Bongino provides roadmap for Republican candidates in Democrat-leaning states

Dan Bongino gave Republicans a road map for winning in Democrat-leaning states Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Again, folks. Action changes the world, not just talk. Talk is cheap. Action matters. Doing matters. But it’s not just about taking action. It’s about taking smart action. The model for red state candidates running in blue states is now crystal clear. Just a few steps here:
Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
