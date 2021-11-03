CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the...

kitco.com

Inflation surges to highest level in 30 years, Biden is about to press ‘panic button’ – Steve Hanke

Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the implications for investors of higher inflation. “[Inflation] could go higher and the main thing is persistence. This talk we have, it’s all political nonsense…they’re talking about inflation being temporary, and it’s a supply chain problem. This is just utter rubbish. The CPI and inflation are driven by the money supply growth,” Hanke said. “And, we’ve had a massive amount of excess money created by the Fed since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.”
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
AFP

World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Column: Hedge funds’ FX plays get crushed in red October

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – The recent explosion in interest rate volatility and dramatic repricing of central banks’ near-term policy path has claimed a few victims across the financial market spectrum, none more so than currency-trading hedge funds. Policymakers from Brazil to Britain, and from Turkey to Canada, caught investors off...
MARKETS
Column: A winter of market confusion

LONDON (Reuters) – If any investor tells you they are sure of what happens next in macro markets, they are likely to be fibbing. Such is the confusion in policy and investment circles right now over the course of inflation, output, jobs, financial prices and central bank policy that the next 3-6 months is likely impossible to predict with any conviction.
