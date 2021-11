In this week’s episode of the SBLive California Podcast reporter Connor Morrissette goes solo and discusses his thoughts on last week’s Servite vs. Mater Dei football game. He gives his reaction to the Monarchs’ 46-37 win, which includes why he thought Noah Fifita was the best player on the field even in defeat, what he thinks makes Tetairoa McMillan so special and why the Mater Dei coaches deserve a lot of credit for the Monarchs’ 7-0 start to the year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO