Bicycles

Wheel-Wedging Folding Bicycles

By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolding bicycles are a dime a dozen in today's two-wheeler marketplace, but a California-based engineer and innovator by the name of Alex Animashaun has gone ahead and created a truly spectacular and unique bicycle that doesn't simply fold...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Long-Range Electric Bicycles

The Velotric Discover Ebike is a sleek yet powerful transportation solution for avid explorers and commuters alike that would enable them to enjoy an impressive riding experience that doesn't skimp on power or range. The electric bike is outfitted with a 500W motor that will deliver 65Nm of torque, while...
TrendHunter.com

DIY Bicycle Initiatives

The 'Openbike' DIY wooden bicycle is part of an initiative created by Spain-based Arquimaña to encourage urbanites to take more control over the part they play when it comes to pollution. The bicycle has been designed to help make it as accessible as possible and can be downloaded in the form of files from the design studio for DIYers to create from a local manufacturer. This is hoped to empower citizens to feel more part of the solution to urban pollution rather than seeing it as a problem that they are removed from.
TrendHunter.com

Tri-Fold Unibody Electric Bikes

The conceptual ONEBOT-S7 electric bike has been designed by Kinson Chan as a hyper-compact and efficient personal transportation solution that would work to maximize a rider's ability to get around town on their own terms. The bike is characterized by its unibody magnesium and aluminum alloy construction that makes it...
Intelligencer

Keeping the Wheels Turning at Bike Depot in Center Wheeling

Christopher Truex, 13, of McMechen, his father Kevin Truex and Bike Depot founder John Warnick work on a bike inside the shop in Center Wheeling. Christopher and his father began volunteering at the depot, which gives renovated bikes away to those in need, in late April after learning about the shop. Warnick says the depot has given away about 2,000 bikes since its inception in 2017. Most of the bikes are donated to the depot to be refurbished and then given to new owners. (Photo by Shelley Hanson)
oxygenmag.com

The ‘Wheel’ Deal on Ab Wheels

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. There’s a saying that “nothing good happens after 2 a.m.” It’s usually uttered as a warning about staying out too late — but even if you’re at home, chillin’ on your couch, bad things can happen, too. For...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Specialized Bicycle Components recalls Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets

Specialized Bicycle Components recalls Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets due to the bicycle's fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact...
MotorBiscuit

A Folding Bike With Wheels That Fold Too-Say What?

Folding bikes have been around forever. But a folding bike with folding wheels? We’ve heard of a lot of unbelievable things, but never folding wheels. How do you even make folding wheels? We find out. Folding bikes are great for storing or riding public transportation before venturing out on your...
GeekyGadgets

Tuck Bike the first folding bike with folding wheels hits Kickstarter

Tuck Bike is the first folding bike which also features folding wheels that are split into three equal is part making the folded form factor of the bike even smaller than most but also providing full-size wheels for a comfortable ride whatever the terrain. Most foldable bikes use smaller wheels to reduce the form factor when folded but the engineers at Tuck Bike have taken a different approach providing a full-sized bike that is fun to ride yet folds small enough to fit under your desk.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TrendHunter.com

City-Friendly Crossover Cars

The Toyota Aygo X urban crossover has been launched by the automotive brand to provide urbanites with a way to get around town on their own terms, while also accommodating weekend trips. The vehicle is reported to be 50mm taller than the brand's standard car and is also well-equipped with...
TrendHunter.com

Virtual Car Concepts

Porsche is introducing a brand-new concept called Porsche Digital Twin that matches physical cars with a virtual copy, so that an algorithm can predict when maintenance will be needed on that specific model. This concept is set to help drivers better identify when their real-world vehicle needs service based on their driving style and other factors.
TrendHunter.com

Folding At-Home Massage Chairs

Enjoying the benefits of a massage traditionally requires a visit to a spa or healthcare professional, which is something the 'Meshed' robotic massage chair is engineered to help change. The chair is equipped with impressive technology inside such as 3D axis motion that will deliver just the right level of...
autodesk.com

Reinventing the (Bicycle) Wheel: Decathlon Designs with AI

Every year, nearly 130 million bicycles are produced around the globe. That’s more than 2.5 times the number of cars. Since the Draisine was invented in 1817, the bicycle has never ceased to evolve. Motivated by its climate-related commitments, sporting goods retailer Decathlon is using AI to build the performance...
TrendHunter.com

Earphone-Equipped Folding Smartphones

The conceptual Apple iPro has been designed by Zarruk Taiseer as an imagined multifunctional technology product from the Cupertino-based brand that would provide users with the ability to enjoy a range of functions in one unified device. The mobile device is imagines as an amalgamation of the iPhone 13 Pro...
ELECTRONICS
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A Custom-Made RV Quite Like This Before

It’s not uncommon to find weird and wacky vehicles up for sale through Facebook Marketplace but this RV, currently up for sale in Fontana, California, could be one of the most bizarre we have ever come across. This RV has been created by mating a 1996 International 9200 semi-truck to...
KRON4

Best laundry stain remover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a sad fact of life that accidents are going to happen and cause plenty of difficult to clean stains on your clothes, especially on the days you wear whites. The most common kinds of stains are also frustratingly the most difficult to clean and remove, which is why having a high-quality laundry stain remover at the ready is imperative.
luxurylaunches.com

Samsung has announced designer jeans that cost $1,000 and has only one pocket that is specially designed to carry their flip phone.

Think Samsung, and what comes to mind are phones, fridges, or a whole lot of other appliances. However, in a pleasant surprise of sorts, the marquee is now set to make an advent into the world of inventive wearables. In a partnership with Australia’s most beloved jeans brands -Dr Denim, Samsung has recently launched a pair of jeans with a dedicated Galaxy Z Flip3 pocket that is placed strategically on the right hip and is designed to fit the latest clamshell foldable. Further, the pair has all other pockets sewed shut or removed entirely! While the back pockets on the jeans have been removed (with one ‘flipped’ to the front thigh), the original front pockets have been stitched over with two statement Zs.
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
