Landslide kills 11 in southern Colombia, others missing

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) – A landslide in Colombia’s Narino province, close to the border with Ecuador, has killed 11 people, the country’s disaster relief agency (UNGRD) said on Tuesday, adding that dozens more were hurt or missing....

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
105 containers that fell from cargo ship near B.C. believed to have sunk: coast guard

The Canadian Coast Guard says it believes that many, if not all, of the 105 missing containers that fell into the sea from a cargo ship off Victoria in late October have sunk. The containers were tossed from the MV Zim Kingston during a storm near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait around the same time a fire broke out on the vessel.
Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Two drowned, dozens feared missing after boat sinks in eastern Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – At least two people drowned and dozens could be missing after a passenger boat sank on Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, the transport minister and a local civil society representative said. The motor boat hit a rock and...
21 survive Turkey building collapse with no deaths

Twenty-one people survived being buried under heavy debris when a two-storey building collapsed in eastern Turkey, the government said, with no fatalities reported as search operations ended early Wednesday. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on a busy street in the city of Malatya, as residents filled shops on their way home from work. "Search and rescue operations in the collapsed Malatya building have come to an end. Thank God there are no victims," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted early Wednesday. Earlier, interior ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said rescue workers had pulled 13 people from the rubble, while eight others managed to escape on their own.
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan – EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday. The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles) and was about 312 km south of Naha, Japan, EMSC said. (Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru, Editing...
In test, U.N. skirts Taliban to pay Afghan health workers

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations has paid nearly $8 million in salaries to some 23,500 health workers across Afghanistan over the past month, bypassing the Taliban-run health ministry in a test case to inject much needed liquidity into a dire Afghan economy. The U.N. development agency UNDP and...
Congo lawmakers tell Barrick to secure mine perimeter after deadly protest

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Lawmakers in Democratic Republic of Congo have asked Barrick Gold Corp to secure the perimeter of its Kibali gold mine after a protest last month over the eviction of people living on the company’s concession turned deadly. A parliamentary mission found four people, including one soldier, were...
That sinking feeling: Poor nations struggle with U.N. climate fund

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The Philippines has sought financing for seven projects from a U.N. environmental fund to tackle the catastrophic impact of climate change. Yet only one has secured backing since 2016, and it’s not because the $17.3 billion fund lacks cash. Bureaucracy and a blizzard of information requests have...
Philippines flight school readies recruits as global travel sees brighter skies

PAMPANGA, Philippines (Reuters) – With travel demand expected to grow as countries rush to reopen to international visitors, an aviation school in the Philippines is stepping up its training to try to head off problems from a global pilot shortage. Travel restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19 have caused major disruption...
Nigerian separatist leader’s trial adjourned after lawyer walks out

ABUJA (Reuters) – A Nigerian judge on Wednesday adjourned the trial of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu until January after his lead lawyer walked out in protest because security agents refused other defence lawyers access to the courtroom. At his last court appearance on Oct. 21, Kanu, a British citizen, pleaded...
Climate change and fires: Bolivia's forests in peril

The road through San Matias, Bolivia, is a no man's land. It is a protected area, but San Matias -- which also hosts subsistence farmers, cattle ranches and quartz mines -- burns every year as land is cleared for the next planting season.
