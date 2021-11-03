Voters decide future of proposed Waco, Temple ISD bond projects

Voters are deciding the future of bond proposals put forth by Waco and Temple ISDs on Tuesday, which would pave the way for several projects for the districts.

Waco ISD is proposing a $355 million bond to reconstruct four schools and renovate one. The four schools that would be reconstructed are Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Kendrick Elementary School. South Waco Elementary school would be renovated.

Temple ISD is proposing a $184.9 million bond, separated into two separate propositions on the ballot. The bond would pay for increased security, eliminating portables, added classrooms, and a new elementary school.

If passed, the projects will be funded by property taxpayers within each school district.

Both bond proposals were made with community input as to which projects to prioritize within each district.

25 News will continue to provide updates as the results of these elections are released by McLennan and Bell Counties.