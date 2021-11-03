CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in rout of Pistons

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rackf_0cknYHzL00

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday.

The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s desperate plea to Brook Lopez amid Bucks’ struggles

Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Brook Lopez, that much is made even more clear after the Milwaukee Bucks blew a 21-point lead and lost to the New York Knicks by 15 points. To recall, during his postgame presser following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27, Antetokounmpo pleaded Lopez to come back soon. While Giannis was smiling–looking like he was joking–he was serious in his desire to have their big man back.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Trey Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap
ClutchPoints

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo professes love for Harry Styles

Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted about his adoration for Harry Styles after attending a concert of the former One Direction singer. Whether it be saying corny dad jokes to the press or trolling his wife on Instagram Live, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP has been known for his hilarious antics off the court. Last night, he continued on with his antics by tweeting about a Harry Styles concert he had attended which involved mostly girls—as expected—and him; of course looking out of place. Nevertheless, looking out of place did not stop Giannis one bit—mentioning that he was a big fan and that Styles was a fantastic performer.
NBA
Florida Times-Union

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA's reigning champions, aren't necessarily letting fans down as they've been heavily impacted by injuries. However, a sub-.500 record through seven is not ideal, especially over throttling the Nets on opening night. That will give opportunity for the PF Jerami Grant-led Pistons. After missing time with...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Forward Paschall Rocks Rim With Dunk Over Bucks’ Antetokounmpo

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Eric Paschall threw down a vicious putback dunk over Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during the final quarter of Utah’s game against Milwaukee. The Bucks hosted the Jazz on Sunday, October 31. With 7:20 left in the fourth quarter, Paschall flew into the paint for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
WLUC

Bucks trample Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday. The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Bucks vs. Pistons: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) are playing the Detroit Pistons (1-5) at Little Caesars Arena. Currently, the Bucks are 3-4 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Pistons are 2-4 against the spread. BetUS odds are available below. Game Information. Start time:...
NBA
Post-Crescent

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo teases brother Kostas after thunderous dunks in Athens

There's nothing like brotherly love. And it's a special thing with the Antetokounmpo brothers. Giannis and Thanasis won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Kostas was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers when they claimed the crown the previous year. So they're all champions. Kostas Antetokounmpo...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Hi all you wonderful Milwaukee Bucks fans, who’s ready for a thrilling Tuesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons? Thanasty and Underdog sure are (I would say that you can see it in his eyes, but as we all know, they always look like that):. Check out the full preview...
NBA
Reuters

Kevin Durant ejected in Nets' rout of Pistons

Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected for a flagrant foul late in the third quarter as the host Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-91 Sunday night. Durant was ejected with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter and the Nets leading 85-68. He was thrown out when his right forearm and elbow hit Kelly Olynyk’s face just outside the paint.
NBA
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo starting for Bucks on Saturday; Pat Connaughton to bench

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will start Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thanasis Antetokounmpo came off the bench last time out, but that will change Saturday night. He will enter the starting lineup alongside his brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton will revert to a bench role in a corresponding move.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons no match for NBA champion Bucks, lose by 28 points

Detroit — When the shots aren’t falling, basketball is a tough game, both to play and to watch. The Pistons are in one of those stretches where most of their shots are missing and most of the opponents’ shots are falling. It’s making for a tough start to the season, especially against some of the best teams in the league.
NBA
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy