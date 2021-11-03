CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Simu Liu and Saweetie, SNL will have its first host-musical guest combo of Asian descent -- who aren't the same person

Cover picture for the article"Will this be the first time #SNL has both a host and musical guest of Asian descent? (Aside from Bruno Mars, who did both duties in the same episode.)" tweeted...

TVLine

SNL: Jonathan Majors (With Musical Guest Taylor Swift), Simu Liu to Host

Saturday Night Live has lined up a pair of Marvel stars. Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Disney+’s Loki series and plays Kang The Conqueror in the forthcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will make his hosting debut on Nov. 13, TVLine has learned. The Lovecraft Country actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, who returns to perform for the fifth time in support of the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version)” (coming out Nov. 12). Meanwhile, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (which hits Disney+ on Nov. 12), will take on...
CELEBRITIES
blackfilm.com

SNL Reveals November Lineup; Saweetie & Jonathan Majors To Appear

Today NBC released the full slate of hosts and performers set to hit the Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage for the month of November. The show is returning with three consecutive shows beginning November 6th. First to appear as host for his first time as a host is actor, Kieran...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host 'SNL'; Taylor Swift to Return as Musical Guest

Majors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series “Loki.”
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

MCU Stars Simu Liu and Jonathan Majors Are Hosting Saturday Night Live This Month

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and Ant-Man 3 star Jonathan Majors are hosting SNL this month. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors are set to make their Saturday Night Live debut as the long-running variety sketch series announced on their social media that the MCU stars will be hosting this month.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu on His Romantic Leading Man Role in ‘One True Loves’ and “Reclaiming the Narrative”

As Marvel’s newest superhero, Simu Liu flexed a lot of skills (and muscle) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: martial arts, comedy and, as a traumatized son reuniting with his estranged father, drama. The Canadian actor’s latest film, One True Loves, will show he can also play the romantic leading man. The adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2016 novel centers on Emma (Hamilton star Phillipa Soo), whose husband Jesse (Luke Bracey of the 2015 Point Break remake) goes missing on their first wedding anniversary and is eventually presumed dead. Years later, Emma is engaged to Sam (Liu) when...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, and Simu Liu to Host SNL

Saturday Night Live returned in October for its 47th season. So far, the new season has featured several first-time hosts, including Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, Owen Wilson, and former cast member Jason Sudeikis. Now, going into November, there is another round of first-timers who will host SNL for the first time. Announced via SNL’s Twitter today, actors Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, and Simu Liu will host SNL this November.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Taylor Swift, Saweetie Playing SNL This Month

Saturday Night Live has announced another round of musical guests. Taylor Swift will perform November 13, the day after she releases Red (Taylor’s Version). It will be Swift’s fifth time on the show. And Saweetie will make her first SNL appearance on November 20. The rapper’s debut album Pretty Bitch Music was scheduled to come out earlier this year, but a new release date has not been announced yet. Jonathan Majors will be the host opposite Swift, and Simu Liu will host alongside Saweetie.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey Bring the Romance to Helmer Fickman's AFM Pic 'One True Loves'

Getting romantic dramas made in today’s cinematic landscape is becoming more and more challenging, yet veteran director Andy Fickman (“She’s the Man,” “The Game Plan,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,”), who is currently in production on the buzzy indie “One True Loves,” remains cheerful and optimistic about the genre. “In general, and pretty much short of being a tentpole, it’s very hard to get things made. People aren’t making romantic dramedies that much anymore, but at the same time, there’s a real need for content because of the streaming outlets,” says Fickman, whose energy level remains high even after shooting an all-nighter. Highland Film Group is representing international rights to “One True Loves,” and is co-financing the picture alongside Blue Rider’s Walter Josten. Highland Film Group’s domestic arm, the Avenue, is distributing domestically.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Simu Liu Says His Path Differs From Jackie Chan, Let Li And Bruce Lee's

Simu Liu, who recently appeared in the Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," has explained his path is different from those of other Asian actors like Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee and opened up about his desire to "challenge" fans' perception of him with a "completely different" role in an upcoming film.
MOVIES
Webster County Citizen

Simu Liu wanted to change direction after Shang-Chi role

Simu Liu wanted to do something "completely different" after starring in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. The 32-year-old star became the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie in the recent superhero flick but will now star in the upcoming romantic flick 'One True Loves' as he felt a change of direction was needed.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie To Bring 2021 'Pretty Bitch Music' Wave To 'SNL'

New York, N.Y. – Saweetie’s winning streak in 2021 just got taken to another level. On Tuesday (November 2), Saturday Night Live announced that the ICY GRL will be performing as the musical guest for the November 20 episode hosted by Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu. Young Thug was tapped to...
MUSIC
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning on 7 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Succession star Kieran Culkin, who portrays Roman Roy on the HBO show, will take on hosting duties.Ed Sheeran will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.The announcement was made on 23 October, during the SNL episode hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.While Culkin has never hosted SNL before, Saturday’s episode won’t mark his first time on the sketch show’s stage.Back in 1991, he appeared as a guest star in a skit when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted the show at the age of...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Upcoming SNL Hosts: All The Hosts And Musical Guests For Season 47

Over the years, Saturday Night Live hosts like Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, and Melissa McCarthy have taken to the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 8H to create some of the most iconic moments in live television. One-timers, five-timers, and even 15-timers like Steve Martin, have made their mark on the long-running sketch comedy program, now in its 47th season, and become the stuff of legend.
