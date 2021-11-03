CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies – Reuters poll

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – Emerging market currencies are headed for more trouble next year as mounting expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to quell inflation are set to keep the mighty U.S. dollar in the driving seat, a Reuters poll showed. Most emerging market currencies were forecast to...

Asian bonds receive lowest foreign flows this year in Oct

(Reuters) – Asian bonds received lowest foreign inflow this year in October, hit by concerns over higher inflation levels and a slowdown in China’s economy. Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of $2.25 billion in Indonesian, Malaysian, South Korean, Thai and Indian bonds last month, the smallest buying since December 2020, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.
US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
