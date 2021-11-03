CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the...

ECB asks for governments’ help to hit inflation goal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European governments should be allowed to spend more when inflation is below the European Central Bank’s 2% inflation goal and vice versa, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. European Union governments are debating how to reform the EU’s fiscal rules to deal with a...
Inflation surges to highest level in 30 years, Biden is about to press ‘panic button’ – Steve Hanke

Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the implications for investors of higher inflation. “[Inflation] could go higher and the main thing is persistence. This talk we have, it’s all political nonsense…they’re talking about inflation being temporary, and it’s a supply chain problem. This is just utter rubbish. The CPI and inflation are driven by the money supply growth,” Hanke said. “And, we’ve had a massive amount of excess money created by the Fed since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.”
US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
The Fed tapers and Treasury yields...Fall?

Treasury yields drop one day after the Fed’s bond taper. 2-year falls 5 basis points, the 5-year yields sheds 7 points. Credit markets looking for economic confirmation of taper schedule. The success of the Federal Reserve’s communication policies received a back-handed compliment on Thursday, Treasury yields fell. Since the September...
How will the Fed tapering impact mortgage rates?

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate posted a five-basis-point decline after several weeks on the rise, according to Freddie Mac's weekly survey. The benchmark 30-year loan dropped from 3.14% to 3.09% for the week ending November 04. Both the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage and 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) dipped two basis points to 2.35% and 2.54%, respectively.
