Home to many events and activities, Lakefront Park is a beloved community treasure – one that has not had major improvements since the mid-1990s. The City of Prior Lake is developing a master plan for the future of the Park and amenities. The process will last eight months, and the final master plan will include a concept for future investments, as well as a list of priority projects for the next 5-10 years.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO