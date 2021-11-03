Businesses prepare to open at SLO Public Market

Several businesses are set to open their doors soon at the new San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch.

The market's buildings are undergoing final inspections.

SLO Public Market owner Taylor Judkins said he expects 90 percent of the businesses within the marketplace to be opened by December 11.

“I think it is pretty cool to see it become a reality. It’s been a couple stressful years and I joke with people that my project has survived the two worst winters in San Luis Obispo and a global pandemic,” Judkins said.

Twelve new restaurants are expected to open in mid-November.

Parker Clay will be the third business to open its doors when it has its grand opening on Saturday, joining Orangetheory and Tractory Supply as open facilities.

“People want to be part of a community and an experience. I think that’s important and that’s what the public market does,” said Ian Bentley, Parker Clay CEO.

“When you see the actualization of the different businesses starting and opening the doors and movement like that, then excitement builds,” said California Tacos Cantina and Distillery owner Alex Uribe.

Uribe’s business will be one of the last additions to the marketplace, expecting to open in March of 2022.

Makeshift Muse markets will take place at SLO Public Market on December 11 and 12, bringing local business owners to the market in order to get their name and brand out in the public eye.

“We really wanted to give opportunities and it’s one of the reasons why our market hall allows these 400-500 square foot stalls. It allows these people to jumpstart a business they might not have been able to do otherwise,” Judkins said.

Gaia's Garden will be one of the family-owned businesses taking part in the Makeshift Muse opportunity.

“I’m super excited to be a part of such an awesome event with other small businesses, other entrepreneurs, especially women ran and women-owned. For us, it’s a huge deal,” said Gaia's Garden co-owner Sierra Mace.

“I think it’s going to inspire a lot of people to not doubt doing what they love to do in a small environment and having events like this, to encourage and support us, it’s everything,” said Gaia's Garden co-owner Summer Birchell.

The goal for the marketplace is to connect local business owners to the community they serve.

“90 to 95 percent of our businesses are 100 percent local and brand new,” Judkins said.

“I think once you have somebody pulling for the same thing and wanting the same thing, I think it makes a better community,” Uribe added.

“It’s a beautiful place of comradery and just encouraging each other to do better, helping each other,” Bentley said.