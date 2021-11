The Vikings lost a Sunday night prime time game at home against a Cowboys team starting a backup quarterback that had never played in the NFL. Had Dak Prescott been starting, the Vikings would’ve likely been around a 3 point underdog at home, but as news percolated that Prescott may not play, the line moved to the Vikings being nearly a 3 point favorite. And after the Vikings first drive, in which they moved down the field and scored a touchdown on a near perfect drive, things were looking good for the purple.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO