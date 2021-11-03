CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dwindling Monarch Butterflies Find Refuge In Peninsula Backyards

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's new hope for the monarch butterfly population, in...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Mountain Lion’s Size And Strength On Display As It Is Seen On Video Hopping Over Fence

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared impressive video of a mountain lion recently. In the clip that was shared, a mountain lion is seen hopping a fence. CPW says, for reference, the gates it jumped over are both 4-feet wide, giving you an idea of the big cat’s size and strength. Adult mountain lions can grow to more than 6-feet long. According to CPW’s website, “Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the...
ANIMALS
Gainesville.com

Feral hogs: A four-footed plague

Feral hogs are a significant problem that plague the entire state of Florida. They cause millions in damage to Florida crops annually and inflict terrible ecological damage. Feral hogs are not limited to rural areas and will invade anywhere they can access. Wild populations of feral hogs are descended from domestic animals that escaped from captivity. Feral hogs were first introduced to the Southeast by Spanish explorers as far back as the 16th century. European wild boars were introduced much later for hunting purposes. Once escaping, they interbred with already present feral pigs to create the animals we have today.
FLORIDA STATE
BobVila

7 Things You Didn’t Know About the Annual Monarch Butterfly Migration

Most folks tend to view the butterfly as a solo artist, each pretty pollinator flitting from flower to flower individually. And for the most part, this is true. Except every autumn, monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) gather en masse for a long, incredible journey. If you’ve ever seen a bunch of butterflies winging it together and wondered what was up, read on for surprising facts about the amazing monarch migration.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
kprl.com

Monarch Butterflies 10.25.2021

California State Parks is reporting the monarch butterflies are returning to the Grove in Pismo State Beach. By the thousands. So many butterflies are back, they’re wedging down branches in the eucalyptus trees. Early count indicates their numbers are up 3,500% over last winter. Which is a good sign.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tulsa World

Nature Note: Sulfur Butterflies

Sulfur butterflies are yellow or orange and they may or may not have dark margins along the inner sides of their wings. If they do, they are called clouded. Cloudless sulfurs do not have the dark margins. There are several kinds of sulfur butterflies in the Skiatook area. This note describes the three we are seeing at our place—clouded sulfur, cloudless sulfur and dainty sulfur.
SKIATOOK, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarch Butterflies#Monarch Butterfly#New Hope
West Hawaii Today

The royal treatment: Couple gives the Monarch butterfly a fighting chance

O’HARA, Pa. — Joanne and Don Lightner are dedicated to saving the reign of the endangered Monarch butterfly. The O’Hara couple are actually raising them as way to help maintain their numbers in North America. “We are down to 10% of what the population used to be worldwide,” said Mrs....
ANIMALS
The Spokesman-Review

Western monarch butterflies have been vanishing. Last week, a sanctuary saw thousands return.

Before the sun was up on Oct. 21, a team from the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History Museum arrived at its monarch sanctuary, with binoculars and data sheets in hand. Last year, no butterfly clusters at all were observed at this site in Northern California, so Natalie Johnston, a community science coordinator at the museum, said she wasn’t sure what to expect.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Las Cruces Sun-News

Butterfly bonanza continues in the borderlands

Our banner season for enjoying an unusual profusion of butterflies in our natural areas and backyards just keeps on going. Some of the same species that graced us last month still continue, though in reduced numbers, like sleepy orange and dainty sulphur butterflies. Others that were occasional a few weeks ago have become more numerous, and here and there some less common newcomers are appearing.
ANIMALS
shorebeat.com

Eagle Scout Transforms Brick Beach Dunes Into Monarch Butterfly Stopover

Matthew Nugent decided to make Brick Beach III the subject of his Eagle Scout project, a major civic or charitable undertaking that must be completed before earning the rank. Matthew, with the help of township officials as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, came up with a plan to turn the newly-vegetated dunes of Brick Beach into a haven for monarch butterflies on their migratory journey from North America to Central America every fall.
BRICK, NJ
Vallejo Times-Herald

Monarchs flourish in rare Bay Area butterfly breeding boom

Monarch butterflies are famed for their spectacular long-distance migration, an aerial dance across wild landscapes that’s part marathon, part relay race. But there’s surprising new evidence that — particularly in an era of climate change — sometimes they just want to stay home and canoodle. For the first time, large...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Psychiatric Times

A Monarch Butterfly: Hope, Transformation, and Rebirth

I recently had the blessing of encountering a monarch butterfly during my wellness walk. I could not resist the urge to reach for my smart phone and capture this priceless moment. This providential encounter led to a fruitful reflection and a reminder of the symbolism associated with butterflies: hope, transformation, and rebirth.
ANIMALS
Secret SF

Monarch Butterfly Populations Experience Major Rebound In California

Recent counts show hope for this beautiful insect in the Bay Area and beyond. Western monarch butterflies appear to be making a comeback for the first time since populations began declining in the 1990s. These gorgeous, brilliantly orange butterflies use to be quite abundant in California, but it’s been decades since we could enjoy the sight of these magnificent creatures. Thankfully, monarch populations are experiencing a rebound across the state this year!
CALIFORNIA STATE
indiana105.com

Thousands of Monarch Butterflies Seen in Pacific Grove, California

In California, thousands of Monarch butterflies are being reported in Pacific Grove this year, and observers say it’s a very good thing because last year, they found none. Researchers with the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History count western Monarchs every year to understand and study what’s happening with the overall Monarch population. This last week, they counted more than 95-hundred Monarch butterflies, while last year at this time, they counted none. Researchers say climate change and pesticides have decimated the plants Monarchs survive on but they’re trying to help preserve them by planting milkweed, a vital source of food for the butterflies.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy