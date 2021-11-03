Dwindling Monarch Butterflies Find Refuge In Peninsula Backyards

Feral hogs are a significant problem that plague the entire state of Florida. They cause millions in damage to Florida crops annually and inflict terrible ecological damage. Feral hogs are not limited to rural areas and will invade anywhere they can access. Wild populations of feral hogs are descended from domestic animals that escaped from captivity. Feral hogs were first introduced to the Southeast by Spanish explorers as far back as the 16th century. European wild boars were introduced much later for hunting purposes. Once escaping, they interbred with already present feral pigs to create the animals we have today.

