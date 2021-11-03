CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China's COVID-19 cases spike ahead of Communist Party conclave

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYcMi_0cknW4Nt00
People line up outside a vaccination site after the city started offering booster shots of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to vaccinated residents, in Beijing, China October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in the capital Beijing ahead of a key gathering of the highest-ranking members of the Communist Party next week.

The National Health Commission confirmed on Wednesday 93 new local symptomatic cases for Nov. 2, up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since Aug. 9 at the peak of China's last major outbreak.

Beijing reported nine new local infections, the biggest one-day increase in the capital this year.

While new daily cases in Beijing since late October have remained very modest compared to outside of China, the country's zero-tolerance policy has meant the imposition of strict measures to contain the spread of the virus at all costs.

Temperature screening has been set up at entrances of shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, cinemas and subway stations, while a legion of personnel on the ground check the health codes of visiting individuals on their mobile phones.

Beijing authorities have also repeatedly told residents to refrain from travelling out of the city, postpone weddings, simplify funeral arrangements, and cut back on all non-essential gatherings.

Of the flights scheduled on Wednesday at Beijing Daxing Airport, 60.4% have been cancelled as of the morning, while 49.8% of flights at Beijing Capital International Airport (0694.HK) have been scrapped.

Air China (601111.SS) is offering free cancellations for flights to and from Beijing until Dec. 1.

The rise in Beijing infections comes as the 300-plus members of the Communist Party's Central Committee prepare to gather in a major closed-door meeting on Nov. 8-11. It will be the committee's sixth and penultimate so-called plenum of its five-year term before the next big Party Congress in 2022.

At the plenum, President Xi Jinping is expected to push through a resolution that will cement his authority and legacy and strengthen his case for a precedent-breaking third term starting next year.

Outside of Beijing, new local infections were reported in the north, northeast and northwest in provinces and areas including Heilongjiang, Hebei, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and Qinghai.

New cases were also seen the southwest of China, in the municipality of Chongqing as well as the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan.

The southern province of Jiangxi reported two new cases.

Carriers including China Southern Airlines (600029.SS), Air China and China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) are offering free cancellations for flights to and from some COVID-hit cities including Chongqing and Chengdu.

Inclusive of cases imported from overseas, China reported 109 new confirmed infections for Nov. 2 compared with 71 a day earlier.

As of Nov. 2, mainland China had 97,423 confirmed cases.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Northeast China#Air China#Eastern China#The Communist Party#Central Committee#Party Congress
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which -- like all meetings of China's secretive leadership -- is being held behind closed doors. State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
TheConversationAU

China's sixth plenum will consolidate Xi Jinping's power and chart the country's ambitions for the next 5 years

History is weighing heavily on a hotel in the western suburbs of Beijing this week, as the 300 members of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party chart a course for China’s next five-year political cycle. Not least of the tasks before the ruling Communist elite will be to endorse the consolidation of Xi Jinping’s position as China’s most powerful leader, certainly since Deng Xiaoping and possibly since Mao Zedong himself. Those deliberations will be rubber-stamped at the 20th National Party Congress to be held next year. Over the next few days, world attention will turn towards Xi’s anointing, and resolutions of...
CHINA
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Netherlands reintroduces face masks to curb spike in COVID-19 cases

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Tuesday decided to re-impose measures aimed at slowing the latest spike in COVID-19 infections, including the wearing of face masks, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. The use of a “corona pass”, showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative coronavirus test, will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy