Artist creating mural behind Fremont Theater

A mural is being created in the parking lot behind the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The mural is part of San Luis Obispo’s public art program, with the goal of bringing more art exhibits to the city over the next two years.

The project is a collaboration between the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the city.

Maria Molteni Is the artist of the mural, which highlights the environment, geology, and history of San Luis Obispo.

"One of the reasons I decided to do a wall, while it’s not my typical space, is because the Fremont Theater is such a cool historic space,” said Molteni. “It’s so beautiful in the front. I love film and performing arts as well, so I really like that opportunity."

The mural is expected to be completed by November 11.

It is being funded by the city of San Luis Obispo.