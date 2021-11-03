CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams projected to win New York City mayor race

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat Eric Adams is the projected winner of the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Glenn Youngkin's chief strategist discusses successful Virginia gubernatorial campaign

Republicans seem to be reworking their playbook for the 2022 midterms after a strong showing in Tuesday's election. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in the state's gubernatorial race. Youngkin gained significant support with Virginia's suburban voters in the final weeks of his campaign. Jeff Roe, Youngkin's chief strategist and founder of the Republican campaign firm Axiom Strategies, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what made the Youngkin campaign so successful.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

309K+
Followers
40K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy