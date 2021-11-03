Eric Adams projected to win New York City mayor race

Republicans seem to be reworking their playbook for the 2022 midterms after a strong showing in Tuesday's election. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in the state's gubernatorial race. Youngkin gained significant support with Virginia's suburban voters in the final weeks of his campaign. Jeff Roe, Youngkin's chief strategist and founder of the Republican campaign firm Axiom Strategies, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what made the Youngkin campaign so successful.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO