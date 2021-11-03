CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Free swim day on Saturday at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 4 days ago
The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria will have a free swim day on Saturday, November 6.

The free swim session will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Swimsuits are required for everyone entering the water and waterproof swim diapers are required for children who are not potty-trained.

No inflatable devices are allowed.

Swimmers five and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

For questions regarding the free swim day, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department at (805) 925-0951.

KSBY News

KSBY News

