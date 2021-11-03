CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Parkland’s Andrew Peeke Shines After Making Columbus Blue Jackets Roster

By Matt Rothman
Parkland Talk
Parkland Talk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parkland native Andrew Peeke is off to a terrific start in his third NHL season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. After playing in only 33 of 125 National Hockey League games through his first two years, Peake made the NHL team to start the 2021 season with the Blue...

parklandtalk.com

NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
State
Connecticut State
NHL

Preview: Canes at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, OH - Wrapping up their first two-game road set, the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight in Ohio. When: Saturday, October 23, 7 p.m. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 3-0-0 (6 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win vs. Montreal...
NHL
Person
Andrew Peeke
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Max Domi
1stohiobattery.com

Exceeding Expectations, The Columbus Blue Jackets First Road Trip Of The Season Could Move The Needle

If the playoffs started today, the Columbus Blue Jackets would be in. Too early for that? Absolutely. Too early to be excited? Absolutely not. In winning four of their six games and outperforming the expectations of most experts, the Blue Jackets are proving that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen's calling it a retool, as opposed to rebuild, may have been right after all.
NHL
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Blue Jackets Season Opens

The Columbus Blue Jackets open with their first game of the 2021 season being against the Arizona Coyotes in their home of the Nationwide Arena. Fans are very eager for the season opening of the Blue Jackets. This will be the 22nd season the team has completed for the NHL, which initially opened more than 100 years ago. Prior to the season open, the team conducted 3 trades: one to the Chicago Blackhawks, one to the Carolina Hurricanes and one to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are very excited to see what the season will bring for the Blue Jackets, a team that is something of young blood within the NHL and having only joined very recently, compared to teams like the Red Wings, who were part of the Original Six way back when the NHL opened in 1917. With only 6 playoff appearances by the team in their 22 seasons for the NHL and not a single Stanley Cup championship, many fans might wonder if this season could be a potential turnaround for the team.
#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Cleveland Monsters#The Junior Panthers#The New Jersey Devils#The Colorado Avalanche
chatsports.com

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0) at Columbus Blue Jackets (3-1-0) The Carolina Hurricanes will look to move to 4-0-0 on the new season Saturday night, as the Canes finish up a two-game road swing in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. The Canes returned to the ice Thursday in Montreal after a short...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Hofmann's first goal, key saves from Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Stars

To the fans in attendance at Nationwide Arena, it looked like the puck had crossed the line. Cole Sillinger thought so, too. In the second period of the Blue Jackets' game against the Dallas Stars on Monday, Sillinger appeared to pick up the second goal of his rookie season with a backhand tucked between Stars goaltender Braden Holtby and the post.
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi once again returns from injury ahead of schedule

Max Domi’s recovery is being measured in hours this time, not months. After returning from offseason shoulder surgery a month earlier than expected, playing in the Blue Jackets' first two games, the 26-year old forward is on another quick recovery track from a fractured rib. Rather than missing an estimated...
NHL
FOX Sports

New Jersey hosts Columbus after Johnsson's 2-goal game

LINE: Devils -120, Blue Jackets -100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit New Jersey after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils' 4-2 victory over the Penguins. New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils averaged...
NHL
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sporting News

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins says win over Stars 'karma' for fan's Matiss Kivlenieks comments

Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins wasn't satisfied with allowing just one goal in a win over the Stars on Monday night. He wanted to keep Dallas off the board entirely. He wasn't motivated by anything the Stars' players did, but rather a spectator in a Stars sweater who Merzlikins said made inappropriate comments before the game about Merzlikins' late teammate and friend, Matiss Kivlenieks.
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Hofmann headlines eventful night for Blue Jackets

Maybe that's just how goal scorers are. But on a night in which the 28-year-old first-year NHLer was moved up to play with two of the Blue Jackets' top offensive weapons in Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand, Hofmann could feel his first NHL goal coming as he sat in the locker room between the first and second period.
NHL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

