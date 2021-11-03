Parkland’s Andrew Peeke Shines After Making Columbus Blue Jackets Roster
By Matt Rothman
Parkland Talk
4 days ago
Parkland native Andrew Peeke is off to a terrific start in his third NHL season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. After playing in only 33 of 125 National Hockey League games through his first two years, Peake made the NHL team to start the 2021 season with the Blue...
For most hockey fans, being present in the arena and getting to witness two warriors drop the gloves and engage in a good scrap is certainly worth the price of admission. Being in the arena for a full blown line brawl, that's a whole other level of excitement. Fans in...
Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
Start stockpiling popcorn North Carolina fans, 2022 commitment Seth Trimble appears to be the next big-time athlete at point guard for the Tar Heels. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Trimble showed off his elite athleticism with a high-flying between-the-legs slam in practice. The younger brother of formerUNC...
COLUMBUS, OH - Wrapping up their first two-game road set, the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight in Ohio. When: Saturday, October 23, 7 p.m. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 3-0-0 (6 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win vs. Montreal...
Looking to find a spark that was missing Saturday, head coach Brad Larsen has modified lines for the Columbus Blue Jackets battle with the Dallas Stars. The line changes are not entirely wholesale, as the top line of Patrik Laine, Boone Jenner, and Jakub Voracek remain intact. Changes begin on...
If the playoffs started today, the Columbus Blue Jackets would be in. Too early for that? Absolutely. Too early to be excited? Absolutely not. In winning four of their six games and outperforming the expectations of most experts, the Blue Jackets are proving that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen's calling it a retool, as opposed to rebuild, may have been right after all.
Head coach Rick Bowness will coach his 100th game as the Stars head coach on Monday night in Columbus, almost two years after becoming the interim head coach following the firing of Jim Montgomery in Dec. 2019. Bowness owns a 46-34-19 record with Dallas, and advanced to the 2020 Stanley...
The Columbus Blue Jackets open with their first game of the 2021 season being against the Arizona Coyotes in their home of the Nationwide Arena. Fans are very eager for the season opening of the Blue Jackets. This will be the 22nd season the team has completed for the NHL, which initially opened more than 100 years ago. Prior to the season open, the team conducted 3 trades: one to the Chicago Blackhawks, one to the Carolina Hurricanes and one to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are very excited to see what the season will bring for the Blue Jackets, a team that is something of young blood within the NHL and having only joined very recently, compared to teams like the Red Wings, who were part of the Original Six way back when the NHL opened in 1917. With only 6 playoff appearances by the team in their 22 seasons for the NHL and not a single Stanley Cup championship, many fans might wonder if this season could be a potential turnaround for the team.
Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0) at Columbus Blue Jackets (3-1-0) The Carolina Hurricanes will look to move to 4-0-0 on the new season Saturday night, as the Canes finish up a two-game road swing in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. The Canes returned to the ice Thursday in Montreal after a short...
To the fans in attendance at Nationwide Arena, it looked like the puck had crossed the line. Cole Sillinger thought so, too. In the second period of the Blue Jackets' game against the Dallas Stars on Monday, Sillinger appeared to pick up the second goal of his rookie season with a backhand tucked between Stars goaltender Braden Holtby and the post.
Max Domi’s recovery is being measured in hours this time, not months. After returning from offseason shoulder surgery a month earlier than expected, playing in the Blue Jackets' first two games, the 26-year old forward is on another quick recovery track from a fractured rib. Rather than missing an estimated...
LINE: Devils -120, Blue Jackets -100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit New Jersey after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils' 4-2 victory over the Penguins. New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils averaged...
Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins wasn't satisfied with allowing just one goal in a win over the Stars on Monday night. He wanted to keep Dallas off the board entirely. He wasn't motivated by anything the Stars' players did, but rather a spectator in a Stars sweater who Merzlikins said made inappropriate comments before the game about Merzlikins' late teammate and friend, Matiss Kivlenieks.
Maybe that's just how goal scorers are. But on a night in which the 28-year-old first-year NHLer was moved up to play with two of the Blue Jackets' top offensive weapons in Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand, Hofmann could feel his first NHL goal coming as he sat in the locker room between the first and second period.
