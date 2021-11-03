CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Neck, NJ

The Very Merry New Jersey ‘Christmas House’ in Colts Neck is for Sale

By Matt Ryan
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1 Rivers Edge Drive in Colts Neck has looks like your run-of-the-mill upscale home from the outside, but once you step inside it's a winter wonderland. This...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Here Are 5 Awesome Christmas Can-Not-Miss For the Family in New Jersey

Christmas time is a wonderful time to make those memories with family and friends. From getting together with my family, hopping in the car, and checking out our neighborhood lights, and some special places we go to make great memories. These are some great places to check out with the family and the majority of these Christmas events involve Christmas lights.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Holiday Job Alert: South Jersey’s ‘Christmas Vacation’ House Is Hiring

There are, no doubt, a lot of places that will put up "we're hiring" signs all throughout South Jersey. It's about to be the holiday season, after all. So almost everywhere will have some sort of seasonal position available. However, if you're not interested in a retail or restaurant position this season, there is one place that's brand new that is looking for some holiday help.
JOBS
Big Frog 104

Check Out This $11 Million Dollar Windmill House For Sale In New York

Imagine having enough to drop over $11 million dollars into a home? Well, if you have the option, this one comes with plenty of character to uphold the hefty price tag. This two-bedroom, one-bath, 1,300 square foot home was built back in 1830 and has lots of history, famous history in fact. The Windmill House has character, appeal, and of course your very own windmill.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Colts Neck, NJ
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Christmas is coming to Valier! Open house, bake sale, stroll and light contest all return in 2021

November and December are going to be busy months in Valier! DeVoe’s Builders Service is holding its annual Open House on Nov. 11-13. The Valier Lutheran Church Bake Sale will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Valier Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The Valier Christmas Stroll returns this year and will be held on Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.
VALIER, MT
ELLE DECOR

20 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights Ideas That Put the 'Bright' in 'Merry and Bright'

It's nearly Christmas, and odds are, you've been busy decking the halls, baking the holiday cookies, and filling the stockings with stocking stuffers—what's left to do? Focus on the outdoor Christmas decorations, that's what! Here, we've compiled the very best outdoor Christmas lights ideas to shop right now so you can focus on the other items on your to-do list. From the subtle to the extreme, we can practically guarantee there'll be something on our list that'll suit your home and style. Read on to discover the 20 best outdoor Christmas light ideas to shop right now.
SHOPPING
mommypoppins.com

New Jersey

With the change of seasons in the air, you may be on the lookout for new places to play indoors, and while New Jersey is home to plenty of fabulous indoor play spaces, it's always fun to scope out a new spot. We've found six indoor play spaces that are newly opened within the past year, and just waiting for kids to come visit and have fun.
POLITICS
towntopics.com

Cleaning Trash Cans and House Exteriors Is the Mission of Nice Cans New Jersey

KEEP THEM CLEAN: “We clean, sanitize, and deodorize your trash cans. We use specially designed trucks and trailers to clean all types of trash cans and dumpsters for residential and commercial clients,” explain Matt Nemes and Ron Stinson, owners of Nice Cans New Jersey, based in Bordentown. “We also offer high quality soft pressure washing services for houses, patios, driveways, and sidewalks. We look forward to introducing you to our new company and our specialized services.” Shown is one of the machines used for trash can cleaning.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Toys#Step Inside
Domaine

30 Festive Christmas Mantel Ideas for a Merry Season

There are so many places in your home you can decorate for the holidays, whether it's your Christmas tree, your bedroom, or your front door, and more. But one place you shouldn't forgo is your mantel. The mantel is the perfect spot to display Christmas décor, and it can do so much more than just hold stockings. Continue reading to see 30 ways you can add some Christmas cheer to your mantel.
HOME & GARDEN
Only In New Jersey

These 13 Places In New Jersey Have The Most Unbelievable Christmas Decorations

If you’re searching for epic Christmas displays in New Jersey, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many festive Christmas light displays throughout the state, and this guide features some of the most popular. There are hundreds of private homes that participate this season with spectacular decorations, and we’ve rounded up our favorite […] The post These 13 Places In New Jersey Have The Most Unbelievable Christmas Decorations appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
SoJO 104.9

Why The Spy House In Middletown, New Jersey Is The Most Haunted House In America

Why is the Spy House in Middletown considered the most haunted house in America? Psychics, historians, and regular people all agree that the energy there is off the charts and you couldn't tolerate staying there alone overnight if you had to. Mediums say it is just too much to handle energetically...even on a bet you would never be able to ride that out. So why is the Spy House the most haunted location in the country?
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
theridgewoodblog.net

New Jersey Real-Estate: Sales Cool, Prices Remain Hot for Fall

Ridgewood NJ, High prices and low inventory have continued to cool sales throughout New Jersey. While New Jersey saw a slight decline in closed sales the past few months, overall sales are up 13.6 percent since the start of the year. “For the past two years, the housing market has...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
myrecordnewspaper.com

Christmas ornament is on sale

Jon and Heather Ptashnik and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Aurora pose outside their home which has been chosen as the model for the Romeo Historical Society’s 2021 Christmas ornament. (Photo by Stacy Sobotka) BY STACY SOBOTKA. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
ROMEO, MI
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy