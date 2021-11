The Dallas Mavericks overcame a ton to defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 28. They were without four players, including star Kristaps Porzingis, and fell behind by 20 points in the first quarter. Superstar Luka Doncic had just seven points on eight shots in the first half, and it would have been easy for the Mavs to throw in the towel on the first night of a back-to-back and turn their attention to Friday’s game against the Nuggets.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO