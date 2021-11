This week, we learned that distanced character meet-and-greets are now being considered “sightings” so as to distinguish from the up-close and personal interactions guests were used to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indoor character “sightings” will return next month, but some characters will continue to appear at a distance outdoors. We noticed the Mulan “sighting” in the China Pavilion at EPCOT has been updated with new distancing rules.

