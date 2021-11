Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 7th, at 2 am. This is the weekend to “Fall Back.” When going to bed Saturday night, turn your clocks back one hour. Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to conserve energy. The thinking was if it’s light out longer, that’s less time you’ll need to use the lights in your house.

