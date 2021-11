Rui Hachimura has yet to play a single minute in the 2021-2022 NBA season due to personal reasons that caused him to miss training camp and the first week of regular season games. And despite his playing career being a little foggy at the moment, one thing that is for certain is that his footwear collaborations with Jordan Brand will be pushing forward with new styles soon. The latest to appear is the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 8 SE, which is a refreshing sight to see considering that most of the sneaker collaborations that Jordan Brand has supplied him with in years past have been more so geared towards performance.

