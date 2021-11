GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who died early Tuesday morning after being hit by a train has been identified as a 39-year-old resident of Gulfport. Police say Michael Freed was killed after a train struck him just after 3am at the tracks on Cowan Road near the intersection of Collins Boulevard and Curcor Drive, just north of Highway 90.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO