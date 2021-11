Ballots in New Jersey’s 2021 gubernatorial election continue to be counted, but few are left, and at this point, there’s no path for Jack Ciattarelli to catch up to his opponent Phil Murphy. Ciattarelli is the GOP candidate that maintained a razor-thin lead over his Democrat opponent on election night, but as votes continued to be tallied, he lost his lead by morning and on Saturday, four days after polls closed, Murphy leads the race by nearly 3 points.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO