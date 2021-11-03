Alec Baldwin posts crew member comments disputing ‘chaotic’ movie set
By Reuters
9 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Actor Alec Baldwin on Tuesday shared a message on social media https://www.instagram.com/p/CVybJ8FvsNY disputing reports of chaos and a lax attitude toward safety on the set of Western movie “Rust” before he accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Writing “Read this,” Baldwin reposted lengthy remarks from...
The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy.
David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident.
In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role.
"Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Seconds after being shot by Alec Baldwin, cinematographer Halnya Hutchins told a boom operator on the “Rust” movie set, “That was no good. That was no good at all.” Hours later, she was pronounced dead. The haunting final words of the 42-year-old mom, who had been working as the director...
Nicolas Cage was “visibly upset” when Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer under scrutiny over last week's fatal “Rust” shooting, fired guns without warning on the set of “The Old Way,” a different western movie filmed in August, a key grip for the production told Inside Edition. “There were some incidents that...
Like most Americans, Alec Baldwin celebrated Halloween with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids by going trick or treating and wearing costumes to mark the exciting occasion. However, the Baldwin family received criticism for observing Halloween traditions amid the fatal shooting investigations on the set of "Rust," which involved the actor.
The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust has confirmed that she knows who loaded the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies provided an update on the deadly shooting that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.Ms Carmack-Altwies said she knew who loaded the gun that Baldwin discharged while rehearsing on set, but declined to comment further on the subject. Baldwin believed the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained blank rounds and was safe for use. During the interview, Ms Carmack-Altwies also refuted claims...
Alec Baldwin may want to lie even lower if he’s still in Vermont. The leader of a pro-gun group in the state where Baldwin is thought to be hiding out has publicly blamed the “Hollywood hypocrite” for his deadly on-set shooting — saying the star “broke every single rule of basic firearm safety that exists.”
While New Mexico authorities say that Alec Baldwin and two crew members are the focus of their investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old actor hasn’t retreated to his Hamptons home, as many expected. Instead, to presumably avoid the paparazzi who would no doubt be...
Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
A lighting technician from the set of “Rust” is suing Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer for negligence, claiming he suffered emotional distress after nearly being hit by the bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The film’s gaffer, Serge Svetnoy, claims he held Hutchins in his arms as blood poured...
Former “Rust” crew members and their attorneys are speaking out about what they believe went wrong on the New Mexico set of the low-budget production last month, when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Lane Luper, who served as first...
As stories about safety on the Rust set continue to swirl following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death last month, costume designer Terese Magpale Davis is speaking out in support of the producers. In several screenshots of Davis' lengthy statement shared by Alec Baldwin on Instagram Tuesday, she claimed that there were...
Alec Baldwin conducted an impromptu press conference roadside, during which he said he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day regarding the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident and said it was "too...
A member of the Rust film crew has filed a lawsuit over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress”. Serge Svetnoy, in charge of lighting, said that the bullet which killed his close friend narrowly missed him and he held her...
Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
