More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies – Reuters poll

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Emerging market currencies are headed for more trouble next year as mounting expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to quell inflation are set to keep the mighty U.S. dollar in the driving seat, a Reuters poll showed. Most emerging market currencies were forecast to...

Vivek Mishra
Axios

Central banks surprise markets with dovish interest rate stance

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivered precisely the tapering news that the financial world expected at his Wednesday press conference — but when it comes to interest rates, central banks around the globe are serving up some surprises. Catch up quick: Central bankers for some of the world's biggest economies...
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
China
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
investing.com

10 Monster Market Predictions: Bonds, Currency Markets: Crazy Moves To Continue?

This past week was crazy, especially with what was happening in bond and the currency markets. Rates for the Australian 2-year rose by 50 bps, 50 bps! They shot up to 60 bps. That is a multiple standard deviation move, something that should never happen. But this happens when a central bank with yield curve control doesn’t buy the bonds they are supposed to. It appears the Australian market is challenging the RBA in a significant way, or worse, losing confidence in their ability to control inflation.
theedgemarkets.com

Asian currencies slip ahead of key central bank meetings this week

BENGALURU (Nov 1): Most Asian currencies weakened against a stronger US dollar on Monday as traders eyed major global central bank meetings later this week for signals on their rates policy outlook, while the Thai baht fell despite an easing of international border curbs. Indonesia's rupiah, the South Korean won...
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD and next week

EUR/USD yesterday for the ECB traded 1.1581 to 1.1635 or the same 50 pips offered by all central bank meetings. Here's yesterday's 5 numbers 1.1543, 1.1562, 1.1576, 1.1631 and 1.1662. Despite 50 pips, the trade for ECB was middle range to middle range from 1.1562 to 1.1631 and the same...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

