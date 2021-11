The Albemarle School defeated Lee Christian in the quarterfinal round of the NCISAA State Playoffs 3-0, by the scores of 25-18, 26-24, and 25-13. The match, played in Elizabeth City Saturday afternoon, was much more competitive than the score would indicate. The points were often very long, and the Falcons were battle tested and confident, having defeated their two previous opponents in the playoffs, Woodlawn and Oakwood, without dropping a single game.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO