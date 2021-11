The reason you hear so much about home staging as a selling strategy is simple: It works. According to the 2021 Home Staging Report from the National Association of Realtors, 82 percent of buyers’ agents said staging made it easier for their clients to see themselves in the space. What’s more, 23 percent of buyers’ agents said that staging led clients to raise their offers between 1 and 5 percent, compared to similar unstaged properties. Plus, 31 percent of sellers’ agents said that staged homes remained on the market for less time than their unstaged counterparts.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO