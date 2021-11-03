Adams declared winner of New York City mayor's race

Eric Adams has described his primary victory in June as a win for moderate Democrats across the country. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democrat Eric Adams sailed to victory in the race to become New York City’s 110th mayor on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa in a race shaped by anxiety over the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and persistent violent crime.

The victory makes Adams the second Black person in history to lead the country’s largest city, following the late David Dinkins’ single term 30 years ago.

In addressing supporters at his victory party in Downtown Brooklyn, where he serves as borough president, Adams emphasized a life story he returned to throughout the race for its resonance with Black, working-class and struggling New Yorkers.

“This campaign was for the person cleaning bathrooms and the dishwasher in the kitchen who feels they are already at the end of their journey,” Adams said in a victory speech after taking the stage at 10 p.m. “My mother cleaned houses. I washed dishes. I was beaten by police and sat in a precinct holding cell, certain that my future was already decided. And now I’m going to be the person in charge of that precinct. And every other precinct in the city of New York.”

He also made a point of speaking warmly of the role of the city’s financial sector, in a departure from the anti-corporate wave Mayor Bill de Blasio rode into office eight years ago.

And in a thinly-veiled criticism at de Blasio, who supported Adams in the race, the mayor-elect promised sweeping changes when he takes office in two months.

“This campaign was for those who have been betrayed by their government,” he said. “There’s a covenant between government and the people of our city. You pay your taxes, we deliver your tax dollars in goods and services. We have failed to provide those goods and services. Jan. 1 that stops.”

Joining him on stage at the Downtown Brooklyn Marriott were some of his earliest endorsers, including outgoing City Council members Ydanis Rodriguez and Laurie Cumbo, state Sen. Diane Savino and Chasidic Rabbi Moishe Indig.

And he welcomed Gov. Kathy Hochul to the mic as well in a show of unity between a New York City mayor and governor that was absent for the dual tenures of de Blasio and Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.

Following his remarks, Adams jetted off to one of his favorite spots — the swank, members-only club Zero Bond in Soho where he partied with his son, Jordan, and rapper Ja Rule, actor Forest Whitaker and Madison Square Garden’s James Dolan, according to a New York Post reporter on scene .

Earlier in the day, the mayor-elect teared up after he cast his ballot in Brooklyn, holding a framed photograph of his late mother Dorothy, who died in April at the age of 83.

He has described his victory as a win for moderate Democrats across the country — a message that quickly earned him a visit to the White House and endeared him to those frustrated by the growing leftward movement in the party.

As of midnight, Adams had a 39-percent lead over Sliwa.

His team has sought in recent days to avoid comparisons to de Blasio’s 49-point win in 2013 — pointing to a volatile debate that unfolded in the final weeks of the race over the sitting mayor’s mandate that each of the 378,000 municipal workers be vaccinated against the pandemic. They also noted no mayoral candidate of color had ever surpassed 51 percent of the vote.

By Tuesday morning, 92 percent of the municipal workforce had received the shot, but a vocal minority opposing the requirement have hit the streets protesting the regulation — anger Sliwa has capitalized in the waning days of the campaign.

Adams — a proud former police captain who was briefly registered as a Republican — has tried in vain to avoid the controversy altogether, saying he will not second-guess de Blasio while he is still in office on a life-and-death matter. But he has been unable to escape it, as reporters and residents he encountered during campaign events have asked time and again how he would discipline employees who refuse the vaccine.

Sliwa had no such qualms, promising a ticker tape parade for the unvaccinated city workers and deriding Adams as “de Blasio 2.0.”

Rockaway Beach resident Jonarya Siederman, 55, cited the vaccine mandate in her support for Sliwa.

“I feel like it’s taken away our freedom of choice,” she said. “I have been vaccinated but I don’t believe that people should be forced.”

Sliwa said he would be an ally to Adams during his concession speech — despite noting the Democrat wouldn’t take his call.

“I am pledging my support to the new mayor, Eric Adams, because we’re all going to coalesce in harmony and solidarity if we’re going to save this city that we love,” Sliwa told supporters at the Empire Steak House in Manhattan. “We need to set aside our political and ideological differences and do what is best for all the residents of New York City.”

Adams overwhelmingly won Black and Latino voters in both the crowded Democratic primary and the general election, based on early returns. He also appealed to moderate Democrats, who seemed taken with his unabashed promise to empower the NYPD to combat the rise in shootings — albeit with a reformed approach.

In fact just hours before voters hit the polls on Election Day, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the eye through the peephole of her door in a public housing complex in Manhattan, underscoring Adams’ campaign message .

“I started living in Manhattan since ‘73. I feel like we’ve come back to that,” said Reja Sabet, who voted for Adams Tuesday on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. “We want a moderate but we also want someone to clean up the crime.”

Adams spent the early part of the general election avoiding Sliwa, whom he has readily called a “buffoon,” while taking aim at far-left Democrats who did not back him in the primary.

During a fundraiser in July , he said he was “running against a movement” and said the Democratic Socialists of America were looking to block his victory.

Maya Wiley, who emerged as the choice of the far left in the June primary, never endorsed Adams, nor did one of the movement’s biggest stars, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Wiley tweeted that she did vote for him, and her reluctance to back him after the primary was also motivated by personal animus between the two, multiple people involved in the race have said.)

The voters Wiley represented were turned off by Adams’ 22-year history as a police officer and his embrace of corporate America .

“[I was] not that excited but I don't think it was ever really the best field, unfortunately,” said Katie Talay, an Astoria resident of five years. She said she wants the police budget reduced and was concerned with Adams’ stance on public safety.

“I hope we get a good speaker of the City Council to keep him in check and we don’t have a Republican cop as the mayor. That just seems what we have right now,” said Talay, who voted for Wiley as her first choice in the Democratic primary.

Adams also did not get the backing of the left-leaning Working Families Party, which endorsed Wiley in the primary after its first two preferred candidates faced insurmountable problems.

Asked on Monday about the party’s reluctance to back him, Adams pointed to union leaders who were trickling out of a rally they had just held for him in City Hall Park. “I’m celebrating the people who are endorsing me and you know, these are solid, solid blue-collar workers and that’s my base."

Working Families Party spokesperson Ravi Mangla said the organization chose to sit out the mayor’s race so it could instead focus on other elections.

“We’re looking forward to having a dialogue and finding out where we have some common ground, but that wasn’t the reason for the non-endorsement,” Mangla said.

Adams did lock arms during the campaign with two progressive Democrats who appeared on the ballot Tuesday, Brad Lander, the city’s next comptroller and Jumaane Williams, who was reelected as public advocate.

Adams also rallied in recent weeks with more mainstream liberal Democrats whom election results show backed the first-time candidacy of Kathryn Garcia, de Blasio’s former sanitation commissioner, in large numbers.

But his frustration with having to explain himself to self-proclaimed progressives was palpable throughout the race, highlighting the tension between older Black and Latino voters and a youth-powered movement that claims to speak for those communities.

Adams will now officially begin the transition process that has been taking place in clandestine fashion out of the offices of his close friend, fundraiser and attorney, Frank Carone.

He said meetings with potential city staffers will begin on Wednesday, ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 1.

When he takes office he will face a host of challenges: A growing crisis on Rikers Island, widespread business closures and persistent homelessness.

But on Tuesday he kept his remarks to his biography and the broad themes of his campaign.

“Covid has devastated us,” he said after voting. “We’re just here in a city that is in a very dark place and so I say to New Yorkers, let’s just [take] advice from that third-grade educated woman I call mommy: ‘You’re in a dark place but it’s not a burial, it’s a planting.’ We’re gonna survive, New York.”

Janaki Chadha and Danielle Muoio contributed to this report.

