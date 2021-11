The Sox rise from the American League cellar has been nothing short of crazy. From cutting up jerseys to once in a generation pandemics we’ve seen it all. Now, just as things seem to be rolling with the franchises first back-to-back postseason appearances, we may be about to experience a work stoppage that could threaten the 2022 season! For baseball fans, and specifically us White Sox fans, things are nuts! So hey, as the great Michael Keaton once said “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!”

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO