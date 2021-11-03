Live updates: Youngkin fired up voters better, survey shows

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have raced to fire up their parties’ base voters in opposite ends of Virginia. Both campaigns are working to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections. Youngkin campaigned in the far southwestern corner of the state Sunday, participating in a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue and an evening get-out-the-vote rally. McAuliffe stopped in Richmond and northern Virginia, offering himself as an experienced governor and progressive. Youngkin pushed his message of liberty and freedom from big government.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO