Elections

Live updates: Youngkin fired up voters better, survey shows

By The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small...

Black Voters Showed Up For GOP In Va., Elsewhere

During the decisive victories scored by Republicans on Election Day, significant shifts occurred among crucial voting groups, which has only added to the misery of Democrats. Notably, Black voters showed up for Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere. The GOP candidate who defeated heavily favorite Democrat Terry McAuliffe for governor, Glenn...
Live updates: Republican Youngkin elected Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
White Women Voters Powered Youngkin To Victory In Virginia, Exit Polling Data Shows

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As Jay-Z famously rapped, “men lie, women lie, numbers don’t.”. And the numbers behind Republican Glenn Youngkin‘s gubernatorial victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia on Tuesday paint a vividly pale as white women emerged as an electorate force to be reckoned with while Black voter turnout reportedly lagged in Virginia, according to exit polling data provided by NBC News.
Live updates: Minneapolis voters reject replacing police

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis voters have rejected a proposal to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Public Safety - an idea that arose from the May 2020 death of George Floyd under an officer's knee. The initiative would have changed the city charter to remove a requirement...
Live updates: Virginia voters rank the economy as top issue

Voters casting ballots in the tight race for Virginia governor rank the economy as the top issue facing the commonwealth, with the coronavirus pandemic and education trailing. In the contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 34% of Virginia voters say the economy and jobs was the most important issue facing the state. Seventeen percent name COVID-19 and 14% choose education. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters. Health care (7%), climate change (7%), racism (5%), immigration (5%), abortion (5%) and law enforcement (4%) were all lower-tier issues.The race is the most closely watched and competitive...
Live updates: Youngkin makes gains with suburbanites

A year after Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points, Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a tight race for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe thanks to shifting support from some key voter groups. Youngkin has made slight gains with suburbanites, voters 45 and older and voters in households earning...
Youngkin, McAuliffe In Last-Minute Scramble To Rally Voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have raced to fire up their parties’ base voters in opposite ends of Virginia. Both campaigns are working to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections. Youngkin campaigned in the far southwestern corner of the state Sunday, participating in a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue and an evening get-out-the-vote rally. McAuliffe stopped in Richmond and northern Virginia, offering himself as an experienced governor and progressive. Youngkin pushed his message of liberty and freedom from big government.
Youngkin tours southwest Virginia in last-minute bid to fire up voters

Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin toured the furthest reaches of Virginia’s southwest corner Sunday in a last-minute push to energize voters before Tuesday’s highly anticipated governor’s race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. After campaigning across northern Virginia on Saturday, Youngkin’s bus tour of the southwest included a prayer breakfast, a...
Murkowski voted to convict Trump. Now she'll run against a candidate he backs

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.
Chris Christie mocks Donald Trump over re-election defeat

Former New Jersey Republican governor and onetime Donald Trump ally Chris Christie is stepping up his war of words with the former president as both men weigh potential White House bids in 2024. “I’m not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie told “Axios on HBO” in...
Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
How far will Trump go to hide Jan. 6 documents from Congress?

Donald Trump and his legal team haven't just picked a curious fight over executive privilege, they're also committing to that fight with extraordinary vigor. On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that the former president does not have the legal authority to block the release of materials to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. "[Trump's] position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity,'" Judge Tanya S. Chutkan wrote. "But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."
