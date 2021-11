With thousands of votes by mail still to be counted, many New Jersey races remain too close to call, and Hopewell Township’s race for Committee is on that list. Statewide, as of 3:07am this morning, according to the AP, Republican Jack Ciattarelli had a slight lead with 49.65% to incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy’s 49.60%. AP reported at that time that this was with 88% of the expected vote. It appears that vote by mail results in many precincts have not yet been released.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO