The South Milwaukee Police Department responded to report of shots fired near 18th and Rawson on Tuesday.

Police say it happened shortly before 3 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 22-year-old woman is in custody.

