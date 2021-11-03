CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman severely injured in Halloween night attack in downtown Placerville

By Jose Fabian
 4 days ago

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman was severely injured when she confronted two women who may have been damaging private property in downtown Placerville.

The victim approached the two women, identified by police as Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, on Main Street just after 10:30 on Halloween night. Police said she asked them to stop and that is when they turned to attack her with a “hatchet-like weapon.”

A friend of the victim tried to stop the attack but was allegedly injured by Bertrand who had the weapon.

Both women then ran from the Main Street scene, heading west. The friend of the victim and other witnesses chased behind them, stopping Bertrand when she reached a city parking lot.

Families mourn after Halloween party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Sacramento County

Economou ran toward a creek that runs behind Main Street. Police said she was found hiding under heavy shrubbery in the creek.

According to police, they recovered a “hatchet-like weapon” during their investigation.

The woman who was injured was taken to a medical facility to be treated for severe injuries near her left eye. The victim of the friend received treatment at the scene for an injury to his thumb.

Police arrested Economou and Bertrand on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Bertrand was also arrested on suspicion of mayhem, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

A GoFundMe page has been made to help the woman who was injured. All money collected will go toward paying Kristine Hall’s medical bills.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

