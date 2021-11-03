CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE 2021: Monica McNally will be next first selectman in Darien

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Monica McNally declared victory in the race for first selectman in Darien Tuesday night. She will take the reins from fellow Republican Jayme Stevenson who held the seat for the past 10 years.

Stevenson announced over the summer that she would not seek a sixth term.

Democrat challenger Tara Ochman conceded the race to her supporters and said she was proud of the campaign that she put forth.

She told News 12 that she has the option to be a selectman or remain on the Board of Education in Darien.

McNally was a member of the local Representative Town Meeting until she was elevated to selectman earlier this year to fill a vacancy. Shortly after that, the local Republican Party nominated her for first selectman.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

